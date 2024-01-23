Man dies after crash involving two cars

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to the scene at 5.35am to reports of a collision on Worcester Road in Hanley Castle, Worcester.

The service dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Car Car, on arrival, the ambulance service found two patients.

The driver of the first car, a man, was found to be in critical condition, ambulance staff quickly administered advanced life support, however, nothing could be done and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Another patient, another man, was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the fire service, before being treated by medics for serious injuries.

