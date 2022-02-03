Mayor backs Erdington candidate

Robert Alden and West Midland's mayor Andy Street

A councillor of 16 years in Erdington who has already ran in the last four elections, he will be aiming to become the first Conservative MP to represent the area in parliament since 1945.

The selection took place today after a minute's silence in memory of the late Jack Dromey MP.

He is expected to focus on delivering on people's priorities including the regeneration of Erdington High Street and Kingstanding Circle, providing high-quality, stable jobs and making the area safer.

Robert said: "I know how difficult it will be to win here as there has been no Conservative MP for the area for almost 80 years. But over the last 16 years, residents have seen first-hand the difference having Conservative councillors has made and the progress we are making.

“Residents want the best possible local constituency MP, with a proven track record locally, to serve the people of Erdington and Kingstanding and force the Birmingham Labour-led council to do better for the area.

“I know there is hard work to be done, but I cannot wait to get my message out to everyone in Erdington, Kingstanding and Castle Vale.

West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street gave him his backing saying : “Robert Alden is unquestionably the best possible person to serve the people of Erdington as their next MP,”

“He has an unrivalled record of action, service and commitment to the area.