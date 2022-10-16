Make-up magic for any occasion: what it's like to be a make-up artist

Make-up artist Corinne Law, left. Photo: Samantha Jane Photography

What started as a temporary Christmas job led to her honing her skills while working for some of the biggest cosmetic brands in the world at the landmark store in Wolverhampton.

She is now pursuing her dream of having her own make-up artist business and sharing her techniques and tricks through tailored lessons and courses.

And the 35-year-old has recently received national recognition after being shortlisted in the Make-up Artist of the Year category of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

"I've always been very creative, my nan was an artist so I think it runs in the family," says Corinne.

"After moving to Wolverhampton from a little seaside town called Ilfracombe in North Devon, I started working in Beatties when I was 19. It was a temporary role for Christmas. I loved being in the beauty department.

"I quickly found my love and passion for makeup artistry and worked my way up working for prestigious cosmetic brands such as Urban Decay, Lancome and MAC Cosmetics. Beatties felt like a second home to me after 14 years," she tells Weekend.

Corinne learnt the most advanced make-up skills during the seven years she spent working for MAC.

The uncertainty of Beatties closing and the Covid lockdowns, prompted Corinne to take a leap of faith and start her own business, offering wedding make-up, party make-up, lessons and even courses for aspiring make-up artists

"During lockdown it was really hard. I couldn't work in that year. I was furloughed from MAC and I couldn't work on my own business. I made the most of it by creating some make-up courses and lessons for people who want to do make-up artistry as a job or want learn how to apply make-up," explains Corinne.

Bridal make-up is one of her specialities and she is a recommended supplier for wedding venues, Pendrell Hall in South Staffordshire and the The Mill Barns in Alveley, near Bridgnorth.

"I do a lot of weddings. It's lovely to be part of such as special day," says Corinne, who has City and Guilds qualifications and is also MAC certified.

One of Corinne's specialities is bridal make-up

She also caters for other special occasions,such as birthdays and proms, with her party make-up service.

"I have a lot of clients who I see every six weeks or so. Every time they are going out, they book in to have their make-up done.

Her lessons aim to give people the confidence to apply their own make-up or try a new look.

"I think make-up has changed a lot over the last 10 years. There's a lot of competition.

"There's so many different products on the market these days that it can be overwhelming and people think: where do I start?," says Corinne.

"I tailor the lesson to what they want to learn. I do lessons for teenagers, they learn the basics and they might want to learn a day look, something natural.

"Some adults want to learn a new look, like a smokey eye or a party look. I teach them on one side of their face and then they do the other side of the face.

"I talk about the products I'm using, what products are best for their skin type, what colours would suit them the most, the brushes I'm using and the application techniques.

"I teach it step by step and they know they can achieve that look by doing the other side of their faces, it gives them a boost in confidence," she explains.

Her courses, which cover both theory and practical skills, aim to help aspiring make-up artists develop their techniques and build a portfolio.

Corinne set up her own business in 2020. Photo: Brett James Photography

"It was my dream to have my own business and I'm so happy business is thriving as it was so daunting to fly solo but I love every minute of it and have some amazing regular clients," says Corinne.

"I have a few clients who worked with me at Beatties or were customers who have followed me which is lovely. It's a shame it closed," she adds.

As finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, she is invited to attend the VIP Red Carpet Event, hosted by Jake Quickenden, when the winners will be announced.

The event celebrates the industry's newcomers as well as masters of their craft in an aim to support businesses, both large and small.

"I am over the moon that I have been selected as a finalist for the Make-up Artist of the Year category.

"I'm so proud that I have been recognised by the awards team and super excited to see what is to come in the future for me and my family," says Corinne.

She is looking forward to attending the red carpet event which takes place in April next year.

"I will definitely be doing my own make-up. It will be nice for me to dress up as I'm usually the one getting everybody else ready," Corinne tells Weekend.