Smiles all round as tens of thousands flock to Staffordshire County Show

Heidi Hughes with Carl Owen

Crowds at Staffordshire County Show

The organisers says an 60,000 visitors overall will have attended the two-day show which is coming to a close on Thursday.

Aliyah Whitehead aged four had a roaring time

Families made the most of the attractions which included the amazing Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team, gymkhana, animal competitions including cattle and sheep breeds, The West Lancs Dog Display Team, country pursuits, Punch and Judy Show, donkey rides, science displays, miniature railway rides, a children's farm, fairground rides, food and clothing stalls.

Puppeteer Ian Davis with Punch & Judy

Among the visitors was technician Alastair Phillips, 34, and his family, of Queensville, Stafford, who says: "We are loving it, there's a lot to see and do. It's our second time. We came last year and thought we'd come back as we'd enjoyed it so much. My son Matthew is three and says he loves the motorbikes and the combine harvesters."

The Bolddog Lings Motorcycles Display Team

Rachel Turner, of Rugeley's Lea Hall Brass Band which performed music from West End shows, including the Band of Brothers theme and All that Jazz from Chicago says: "It's a good day out as well as performing over two days. It's great to entertain the crowds. We really enjoy being here."

Lucy Ford, 22, with her family's Shire horses

Amy Burbridge, 34, of Rugeley, was among a group of 10, who went to support friends competing from Springs Farm based, in Coalpit Lane, Brereton. "I've come with the family. We've really enjoyed ourselves. Our friends from our horse yard are here with their shire horse Bosely who came second in his class.

Nevaeh Smalley, Tianna Crewe, Kion Smalley from Cannock

"We've had a good day out," Amy says.

Sheep competition at Staffordshire County Show

Show organisers the Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society say members have been delighted to see a constant flow of visitors arriving a the grounds off Weston Road near Stafford and that the weather has so far remained dry despite cooler temperatures than last weekend.

Record numbers of livestock were on display Staffordshire County Show

Society chief executive of Richard Williams says: "We are delighted with how well the first day has gone and are delighted to so many here enjoying the show."

Staffordshire County Show cattle entrant

"Last year we had the benefit of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee effect followed by a bank holiday which was the first time in our 200-year plus history that we'd had a bank holiday co-incide with the show which meant we had huge attendances.

The parade of hounds and beagles

"Having said that, so far we are very pleased with the turnout. In an average year we get around 60,000 visitors and for the first day we've seen around 40 per cent of the ticket sales come through the gate, so we expect the remaining 60 per cent to turn up on Thursday when the weather forecast is for a warmer day.

Harry and Jack Jones

"It's been great to see all the people coming in. Great to see the youngsters on their horses taking part in the gymkhana. People were saying we may see a cost of living impact, but we haven't. More livestock have turned up with 30 per cent more horses.

Competitors from The Mounted Games Association of Great Britain

"Most importantly, we're not greedy. We only charge £45 for a family ticket, where as theme parks charge about £100. There is something here for everyone and it's good value for money."

Staffordshire National Farmers' Union(NFU) chairman Paul Brown, who runs a farm near Woodseaves, says: "The show is not only great for our members, but the whole farming community. It's a great place to hold meetings to discuss issues and a chance meet suppliers.

Staffordshire County Show