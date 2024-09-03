Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore embrace longest standing ovation at Venice

Oscar winners Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore were all smiles as their new film The Room Next Door is said to have received an 18-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

The ovation marks the longest applause of the year so far.

The duo appeared on the red carpet of the world premiere holding hands, alongside Spanish director Pedro Almodovar who was wearing a pink Loewe suit adorned with a golden feather to the Italian festival.

Moore, wearing a golden sequined Bottega Veneta gown, was filmed kissing Swinton on the cheek before wiping away the lipstick stain and signing autographs for fans on the red carpet of the Italian festival.

Sharing a series of pictures of Moore and Swinton with Oscar-winning writer Almodovar, the film’s official Instagram account said: “The dream team of all dream teams.

“#TheRoomNextDoor received an 18-minute standing ovation after its world premiere, the longest of the #VeniceFilmFestival so far.”

The lengthy applause eclipsed other big standing ovations of the festival so far, including Maria starring Angelina Jolie as the famous opera singer Maria Callas and The Order, a crime thriller starring British actor Jude Law.

The Room Next Door stars Moore as a best-selling writer Ingrid who rekindles a relationship with her friend Martha (Swinton), a former war correspondent who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The cast also features Alessandro Nivola, Juan Diego Botto, Raul Arevalo, Melina Mathews and Victoria Luengo.

Swinton starred in the Spanish filmmaker’s first English-language short film in 2020 titled The Human Voice, which also debuted in Venice.

The Room Next Door, adapted from a novel by Sigrid Nunez, marks his first feature-length film in English.