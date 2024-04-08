Jake Wood addresses if he will return to EastEnders as Max Branning

Soap star Jake Wood has said he would rather Arsenal win the Premier League than return to EastEnders.

The Gunners fan, whose character Max Branning left Albert Square three years ago, said he has “no plans” to go back to Walford.

The actor is a about to tread the boards at the National Theatre in the new play London Tide, based on Charles Dickens’ novel Our Mutual Friend and with songs by PJ Harvey and Ben Power.

Comparing theatre to his run in EastEnders, he said: “They’re both exciting in different ways.

“Obviously EastEnders is very high turnover, the stories are always quite extravagant. They’re a bit over the top maybe sometimes, but they’re just different.”

Asked about the prospect of returning to EastEnders or Arsenal winning the Premier League, he replied: “Well, if you ask me which I would prefer, I’d prefer Arsenal win the league.”

Jake Wood as Max Branning in EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

Questioned as to which was more likely, he said: “I hope Arsenal.

“I’ve got no plans to go back. They’ve kept the door open at Eastenders and it’s been three-and-a-half years since I’ve not been there so it’s been a while but never say never.”

Wood’s character was written out of EastEnders in 2021 after 15 years in the soap.

Max first moved to Walford to look for his son in 2006 but ultimately left the Square after realising there was nothing left for him and relocated to Croatia.