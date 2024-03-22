No edits made to Kate’s video message following ‘manipulated’ photo saga

No edits were made to the Princess of Wales’s video message announcing her cancer diagnosis, it is understood.

The PA news agency understands BBC Studios made no edits to the recording, had no editorial input into the message and were not involved in the finished film’s distribution.

Kate’s video address to the nation follows days of speculation after a “manipulated” photo of the princess with her children was posted on social media.

The photograph was later withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies because of suspicions it had been digitally altered.

Following the Mother’s Day picture, there was huge speculation on social media about an impending royal announcement.

In a statement, BBC Studios said: “BBC Studios filmed a message from the Princess of Wales at Windsor this week.

“We would like to wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery.”

It is understood the production team were asked to film the message after working on broadcasts of the King’s coronation and the late Queen’s funeral.

According to its website, BBC Studios, the principal commercial arm of the BBC group, is responsible for generating revenue and profits which are returned to the BBC to support the licence fee.