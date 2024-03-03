Kylie Minogue’s three outfit changes, medley and energy leads Brits performances

Kylie Minogue has delivered a high-energy performance at the Brit Awards 2024 – living up to her nickname as the “Princess of Pop”.

The Australian singer picked up the Brits global icon title at O2 Arena, before closing out the show with a medley of her hit songs.

In a red latex-style dress, echoing the music video for Padam Padam, she performed that dance-pop hit before going into a black and white outfit for Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and finishing in an all-white ensemble for Love At First Sight.

Kylie Minogue performing on stage during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Descending from a podium, the 55-year-old actress and singer ran around the stage and did high kicks.

She previously sang Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, wearing a barely there white dress, at the Brits in 2002 for which she was nominated for the best Brits performance of 30 years in 2010.

However, on Saturday she had stiff competition from Raye, who broke Brits records with six gongs and whose heartfelt renditions were compared to Lady Gaga doing the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) by The Last Dinner Party’s Abigail Morris.

The musician, who took won the rising star award prior to the event, added: “I feel that’s what we’ve just seen.”

Raye began her soulful performance, complete with a backing choir, with winning album My 21st Century Blues’ song Ice Cream Man – before launching into Prada and Escapism.

Dua Lipa in the air (James Manning/PA)

Other standout moments also came from Dua Lipa, who opened the ceremony confidently with Training Season.

Her dancers performed an acrobatic display and were lowered from the ceiling as Lipa belted out her 2024 hit song.

She also was airborne, with the help of a ring and her dancers, while dressed in black leather-style shorts and a jacket.

Lipa was named best pop act at the event, the only prize Raye lost.

Saturday night’s show also featured Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Ellie Goulding, electronic outfit Jungle, Nigerian rapper and singer Rema, US rising star Tate McRae and singer Becky Hill and Chase & Status.