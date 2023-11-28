Timothee Chalamet dazzles in velvet suit at world premiere of Wonka

Timothee Chalamet dazzled in magenta as he attended the world premiere of Wonka on Tuesday.

Call Me By Your Name actor Chalamet, 27, who plays the movie’s titular role, was bare chested when he took to the carpet in a velvet-look suit that was paired with a short-length necklace.

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the world premiere of Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, who plays Mrs Scrubbit in the movie, took selfies with fans at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre and sported a long black dress with a sheer cape.

The new adaptation of the film is based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, published in 1964, which tells the tale of a chocolate factory full of mind-bending treats and orange Oompa-Loompas.

Both Colman, 49, and Chalamet were pictured promoting the film at Potter’s Field Park in London on Monday.

Olivia Colman takes selfies with fans (Ian West/PA)

The surge in promotion comes after US actors’ union Sag-Aftra reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) to end the 118-day walkout earlier this month.

Horrible Histories actor Matthew Baynton, who stars as Fickelgruber in the film, was at the premiere sporting a dark navy and black suit with coiffed hair.

Mathew Baynton plays Fickelgruber in the film (Ian West/PA)

Simon Farnaby, who starred in the CBBC children’s programme alongside Bayton, sported a blue velvet jacket with a standout black collar that matched his shirt.

The comic actor wrote the screenplay for Wonka alongside Paddington writer and director, Paul King.

Simon Farnaby donned a blue jacket for the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, who plays a priest in the upcoming movie, graced the Royal Festival Hall wearing a striped navy suit and tie.

Rowan Atkinson at the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Love Actually actor Hugh Grant, who stars as a tiny orange Oompa-Loompa, turned up to the event wearing a white shirt and black suit and tie.

Other cast members including Sally Hawkins, who plays Willy Wonka’s mother, also made it to the premiere.

Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Wonka will be released in cinemas on December 8.