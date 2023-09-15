NSYNC teases new music for the first time in 20 years

NSYNC reunite

NSYNC has teased the release of new music for the first time in more than 20 years.

The band, made up of once-teen heartthrobs JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake, started making hits in 1995 and soon became one of the biggest music groups leading up to the millennium.

Their mega-success ended in 2001 when they parted ways to pursue other projects.

The group took to social media early on Friday to share a short clip of them in the studio working on a new song together called Better Place.

Back in the Studio. Better Place out 9/29. pic.twitter.com/W9Y2fYToXg — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) September 15, 2023

The social media video included some snippets of the new song, which is set to release on September 29.

The nearly two-minute video shows all five members of the band working through a mix in a studio.

Arguably the most famous alum of the boy band, Timberlake, appears in the clip.

During the clip, the solo musician and Friends with Benefits star is seen behind the mixing desk, hinting that he may have also produced the new song.

The video also shows footage of Kirkpatrick, Chasez, Bass, and Fatone in the studio and recording booth.

Timberlake added: “If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honoured to have the group on this song.”

The video ends with words from Timberlake saying to his fellow band members: “I love you guys. That’s… epic man.”

As a result of the massive music news, the announcement video has gone viral, garnering 635,400 views on X, more than 4,400 retweets, and 88,528 likes on Instagram.

Better Place will feature on the soundtrack for Universal Studios movie Trolls Band Together, which stars Justin Timberlake as a voice actor.