Cast of Parks And Recreation reunite on US picket line with four legged friend

Hollywood Strikes

Stars of US sitcom Parks And Recreation reunited on the picket line, bringing with them a four legged friend.

Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, and Retta were all pictured joining members of US actors union Sag-Aftra on Friday, along with a small horse.

The horse worse a purple and yellow jacket, with the words Li’l Sebastian on it, in a nod to the famous equine character.

Li’l Sebastian was a fan favourite on the Emmy-nominated sitcom until his tragic demise in the finale of series three.

Writing on her Instagram story, Retta wrote: “Pawnee is a union town”, referencing the fictional town where the show was set.

The official Sag-Aftra Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, accounts shared a picture of the cast, writing: “As seen on TV (and the #SAGAFTRAstrike and #WGAstrike picket line).

“Thank you to everyone who joined us in #SAGAFTRAstrong solidarity. We are stronger together, and we’re in it to win it!”

The Parks And Recreation cast reunion comes as the major strike by Sag-Aftra nears one month – having begun on July 14.

Multiple famous famous have been pictured on the picket lines thus far in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, including Oscar winning actors Brandan Fraser and Jessica Chastain.

Hilary Duff, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Bacon and Bryan Cranston have also joined other union members on strike.

The strike has resulted in a major stalling of major Hollywood productions, events and award ceremonies, with actors forbidden from engaging in any promotional activity for work.