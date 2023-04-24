Adele surprises James Corden to ‘drive him to work’ for last Carpool Karaoke

Summer weather Aug 6th 2022

Adele has surprised James Corden for his final Carpool Karaoke segment as the talk show host’s programme comes to an end this week.

The British singer-songwriter told The Late Late Show presenter Corden, while he lay in bed, that she was there to “drive” him “to work” in a clip released on Monday.

The popular part of the show has previously seen different musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sir Paul McCartney and Adele being driven by Corden as they sing alongside him in the car.

Corden, who took over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, announced his departure from the show almost exactly a year ago.

Two dear friends, one unforgettable ride.@Adele takes the wheel for James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/GGlTX12ElY #AdeleCarpool pic.twitter.com/EspQHJzVlQ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 24, 2023

Reflecting on his last Carpool Karaoke after being picked up by Adele, Corden said: “I’m excited and scared in equal measure. I don’t know it’s been a crazy eight years.”

Following his exit from the show, Corden has said he plans to return to the UK to spend more time with his family.

Adele, who is now based California, said: “I’ve never lived in LA without you guys so I’m like a bit nervous about it and obviously very, very sad.”

His final The Late Late Show will take place on April 27, with former One Direction star Harry Styles and Will Ferrell confirmed to be taking part.

Airing every weekday night, the show is billed as “the ultimate late night after party”, and features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches.