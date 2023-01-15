Siva Kaneswaran recalls moment he hit his head before Dancing On Ice performance

It's time to reveal the Celebrities who will be skating in our first episode of 2023 and what track will be the soundtrack to their first-ever dance! ?⛸️

Brand new Dancing on Ice starts Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LcpOkgGmVp

— Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 12, 2023