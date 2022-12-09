The Wanted’s Nathan Sykes picks special location to propose to girlfriend

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2019

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Charlotte Burke.

The singer, 29, proposed during a holiday in Saint Lucia on the same beach where his bride-to-be’s parents married.

He said on Instagram: “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!”

Sykes also shared a photo from the moment showing them smiling and embracing against the backdrop of sea waves.

A second image pictured Burke showing off her engagement ring – a large diamond in a gold band.

His bandmates from The Wanted were among those sending their congratulations.

Max George sent a red love heart and wrote: Congrats to both of you!!” while Jay McGuiness added: “You’re both so cute!”

The Wanted formed in 2009 and consisted of Sykes, McGuiness, George, Siva Kaneswaran and the late Tom Parker.

The 33-year-old singer died 17 months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, leaving behind wife Kelsey and children Aurelia and Bodhi.