10th celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Kym Marsh has become the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing after a closely-fought musicals week.

The presenter and former Hear’Say star, 46, faced Molly Rainford in the dance-off after finding herself at the bottom of the leaderboard with 34 points.

Her energetic Eighties-style cha cha to Fame alongside partner Graziano Di Prima came after she missed last week’s show following a positive Covid-19 test.

After discovering her fate, Marsh spoke of wanting to make her father, who has been receiving treatment in hospital following a prostate cancer diagnosis, happy.

She said: “My dad has been so proud and it’s kind of kept him going.

“When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot.

“My grandchildren are so proud.”

Asked if she had any final words, Marsh added: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage in a million years.

“I have to say, it’s all down to this man (Di Prima) here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.

“Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make-up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

Molly Hart and Carlos Flynn razzle dazzled us with their Chicago Charleston ✨ #Strictly @mollyrainford pic.twitter.com/pdv15yNZpp — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

After both couples had performed a second time during the dance-off, the judges delivered their verdicts, with only Anton Du Beke voting to save Marsh.

He said: “As you’d expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance-off was incredible.

“I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple raised their game with a freedom which they didn’t have on Friday night.

“And because of that I am going to save Kym and Graziano.”

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all backed Rainford, who performed a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the musical Chicago.

Ballas said: “Well, first of all huge congratulations to both couples. Both couples danced exquisitely, it’s been a very difficult decision to make.

“But based on this dance, and this dance alone, I’m going to save Molly and Carlos.”

The results show opened with a Guys And Dolls routine from the Strictly professionals and the cast of The Cher Show jukebox musical performed a medley of hits.