Kendrick Lamar wins BBC Radio 6 Music’s album of the year

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar has been named BBC Radio 6 Music’s album of the year.

The 35-year-old US rapper, born in Compton, California, fended off competition from acts including Arctic Monkeys with The Car and Fontaines DC with Skinty Fia.

His dense fifth album was released in May, with critics describing it as a “tender opus” and praising its complex portrayal of themes including self-doubt, cancel culture and infidelity.

Congratulations to @KendrickLamar, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers is our number one album of the year ? Look through this thread to see who else made our top ten list ??#6MAlbumsoftheYear (1/10) pic.twitter.com/DquTKJO1nj — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) November 29, 2022

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne announced the news on her Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning following a vote by the station’s presenters.

Mary Anne Hobbs, one of those who voted for Lamar, said: “I think it’s fair to say, it’s rare that one artist can unite the whole of the 6 Music family with our vast diversity of tastes and preferences.

“But Kendrick is peerless and with Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, he’s done it.”

The top 10 list also included The Overload by Leed post-punks Yard Act, The Line Is A Curve by rapper and poet Kae Tempest, and the self-titled debut by indie duo Wet Leg.

Also featured was Topical Dancer by Ghent-based dance music duo Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul, London-based post-punk band Warmduscher with At The Hotspot, and Tresor by Welsh musician Gwenno.

Cheat Codes by US rapper Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse closed out the list.

It comes after a stand-out year for Lamar.

In June he headlined Glastonbury festival to critical acclaim, wearing a crown of thorns reportedly made by Tiffany and Co and featuring 8,000 diamonds.

He ended his performance on the Somerset festival’s Pyramid Stage with a dramatic and heartfelt condemnation of the recent reversal of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling on abortion rights in the US.

Prior to the release of Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, his latest work had been 2017’s Damn, which won the Pulitzer Prize for music, becoming the first non-jazz or classical work to do so.

His other albums include 2011’s Section.80, 2012’s Good Kid, MAAD City and 2015’s To Pimp A Butterfly.

Samantha Moy, head of Radio 6 Music, said: “6 Music’s Albums of the Year celebrates the work of some incredible artists who have been championed by our passionate presenters across 2022.

“As always, 6 Music will be taking a deeper exploration of each of these fine albums throughout December.

“Congratulations to all of our selected artists and especially to Kendrick Lamar for his acclaimed album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

The winner of the 2021 prize was Little Simz’ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which went on to win the Mercury Prize.