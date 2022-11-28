Jungle queen Jill Scott won more than double the votes Matt Hancock received

Jill Scott

Jill Scott received more than double the amount of votes that Matt Hancock did in the first round of the finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, according to ITV.

The former health secretary was eliminated after he earned only 21.7% of the public vote, while Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner claimed 31% and former Lioness Scott received 47.3%.

Scott won the final vote with 57.7% of the public vote, compared with Warner’s 42.3%.

A total of 10.1 million viewers tuned in to Sunday’s final, ITV said, making it the highest-rated since football manager Harry Redknapp won the Australian jungle reality show in 2018.

Four years ago, an average of 10.9 million watched the series finale.

This year’s total is an increase of 3.6 million viewers on the 2021 final, which saw the celebrities roughing it at Gwrych Castle in Wales, ITV added.

Sunday’s show attracted a peak audience of 11.5 million viewers.

On Monday, Scott was asked on Good Morning Britain about Hancock’s arrival in the jungle and the MP becoming the story of the show as he faced criticism for his decision to leave his constituents in West Suffolk.

Scott said: “I haven’t had a chance to even catch up on the show or anything like that so I still feel like we’re in this bubble.

“I did feel like, when we got into the jungle and we put on that jungle outfit, everybody was just equal and, you know, in there food is so important, so to go on trials and win stars, (smashing the trials)… so, as long as he was feeding us, I was happy.”

The midfielder – who was part of the Women’s Euro 2022 winning team and later retired in the summer – is in a relationship with Shelly Unitt and was asked what she missed most, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar or her fiancee.

She said: “Don’t get me into trouble. It’s got to be Shelly. Obviously, my family, my friends, but I have missed the World Cup game so much.

“Me and Owen were begging for the scores and they were like ‘I can’t tell you’.”

'I don't know what I'm going to do next but if you give everything every single day, keep trying to be a good person then we'll see what happens'#ImaCeleb winner @JillScottJS8 talks about her plans after leaving the jungle pic.twitter.com/fxhdHPze90 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 28, 2022

They did finally found out some of the results when they got ice lollies in the jungle and the scores were written on the sticks.

Scott added: “I think (England are) going to be absolutely fine against Wales (on Tuesday). I have every confidence.

“I feel like I haven’t seen the games, but they’ll be rolling with each game and and I’m a massive Phil Foden fan so I would have had him in my starting 11.”

Scott said she does not have “a plan in place” for what she will do after I’m A Celebrity.

“I actually don’t know what I’m going to do next,” she said. “I just feel like if you give everything every single day and keep trying to be a good person, then we’ll just see what happens.”

Scott also said she is “very scared” of heights despite walking along a plank suspended 334ft in the air in the first episode of the show.

The Final Three have fled the nest ?❤️ Here's their 'First Things First' as they leave jungle life behind! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/wPTEvBQCXU — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2022

Once she was in position, she had to take a step forward on to a ledge so she was leaning forward and use a rope to stop her from falling.

She then, after a minute, had to release a supporting rope which sent her plunging from the ledge in order to win a coveted star, each one equating to one meal.