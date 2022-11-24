Joe Jonas reveals he lost Spider-Man role to Andrew Garfield

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas has said he lost out on playing superhero Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter is best known as a member of the band Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick.

He is also an actor and is currently starring in Korean war film Devotion alongside Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors.

Andrew Garfield starred in two Spider-Man films (Ian West/PA)

Asked for the podcast Just For Variety With Marc Malkin about which film part was “the one that got away”, Jonas said: “I could name a couple.

“In the moment you’re destroyed or you’re defeated, but you realise this person was brilliant.

“I remember, years ago, I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year… Andrew Garfield (got the part). So obviously, he was the right one.

“But I remember that was a big thing at the time, and going back for callbacks… And the director (Marc Webb) used to be a music video director, so I was like ‘I got an in here’.

“But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself.

“It should never be a shoo-in for anyone.”

He said he did not get to try on the Spider-Man suit but he had one “back in the day”.

Garfield, 39, starred in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014 before Tom Holland put on the suit.

The British-American actor would also appear in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside another iteration of the superhero, whose real name is Peter Parker, like Tobey Maguire.

American actor Maguire, 47, had played the role in the early 2000s.

Jonas also said his “phenomenal” wife, Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, helped him prepare for his recent auditions by directing his audition tapes.

He said: “She’s my toughest critic… I’m glad she gives me her honest opinion – you need someone like that, with years of experience.”

The couple married in May 2019 and have two children – the first born in July 2020 and the second in July 2022.