Lewis Capaldi becomes ‘king of streaming’ as UK singles chart turns 70

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved has overtaken Ed Sheeran’s track Shape Of You to become the UK’s most streamed song of all time, the Official Charts Company has announced.

The singer-songwriter, 26, topped the list of the UK’s all-time most streamed songs, compiled to celebrate 70 years of the Official Singles Chart on Monday.

Having amassed 562 million audio and video streams combined, Capaldi received a special-edition matte black Number One award and an inflatable crown to mark the occasion.

He said: “I’m the streaming king in the UK on this particular song!

“I feel huge, I feel massive, I feel my loins expanding as I become more and more aware of the reality of my coronation as the king of music.

“Thank you. A very large accolade that I will now shoulder for the rest of my life, or until Ed Sheeran releases his next album.”

Sheeran, 31, co-wrote track Pointless on the Scottish singer’s upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which is set for release on May 19 2023.

Speaking about passing Sheeran to become the all-time streaming record holder, Capaldi quipped: “Ed’s a man who is like a brother to me, he’s been a mentor, he’s put his arm round me and said don’t worry everything’s going to be OK.

“He gave us the honour of supporting him on the closing shows of the Divide tour, he’s been nothing but kind and gracious and beautiful, a good friend in an ever-changing industry.

Lewis Capaldi (Official Charts/PA)

“So to Ed I say ‘EAT MY SH*T’! That’s what happens, nice guys finish last. You snooze you lose, kiddo. Keep up!”

Shape Of You and Perfect by Sheeran and Capaldi’s Someone You Loved are the only tracks to have topped 500m lifetime streams, with only seven tracks topping 400m lifetime streams in total, the Official Charts Company said.