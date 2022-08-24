Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has offered fans a “first peek” at her wedding looks, after officially tying the knot earlier this month.

The pop megastar shared a selection of snaps and sketches of her Ralph Lauren dresses on her official fan site On The JLo.

She married fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck at a service in Savannah, in Georgia, after a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July.

“I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…”

Details of the Las Vegas ceremony were also shared via her newsletter.

“Love is patient”, Lopez said, “twenty years patient” – in obvious reference to the fact the couple were first engaged 18 years ago before the wedding was called off.

(On The JLo/PA)

The post was then signed off: “With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

(On The Lopez/PA)

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony.