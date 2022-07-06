R Kelly taken off suicide watch in US jail following 30-year sentence

R Kelly

R Kelly has been removed from suicide watch in prison, after the singer previously claimed the protective treatment was a form of punishment.

The former 90s R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week in New York on charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking.

Prosecutors initially said the measure was needed for Kelly’s “own safety” following a psychological examination.

But in new filings, attorneys on behalf of the US government said the measures were no longer required.

“Following a clinical assessment, plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as ‘R. Kelly,’ was removed from suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022,” the filings stated.

“Because plaintiff has already been removed from suicide watch, there is nothing more that the court can do for him.”