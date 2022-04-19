Notification Settings

Kaley Cuoco reveals matching tattoo with Flight Attendant co-star

ShowbizPublished:

They were inked with matching ‘Boop’ tattoos.

LA premiere of The Flight Attendant
American actress Kaley Cuoco has revealed a matching “Boop” tattoo with The Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet.

They recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant, which returns for its second series later this month.

Cuoco shared on Instagram a series of images with her 7.2 million followers which showed the small tattoo on the inside of her arm, created by artist Arbel.

She wrote: “I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet.

“Glad we made it official.”

Cuoco, 36, rose to fame as Penny in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory, but most recently starred in HBO series The Flight Attendant about an alcoholic airline stewardess.

Later, 34-year-old Mamet added: “It all started with a ‘boop’ @kaleycuoco I can’t imagine life without you.

“@ar.bel thank you for this gorgeous permanent reminder.

“It’s perfect.”

It is the second set of matching tattoos they have had together.

In October 2020, Cuoco posted pictures of them getting matching paper aeroplane tattoos in tribute to their “wonderful little show.”

