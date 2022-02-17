Notification Settings

Taika Waititi shares trailer for new HBO pirate comedy series

ShowbizPublished:

The Oscar-winning filmmaker plays the infamous Captain Blackbeard in the series which also stars his fellow New Zealander Rhys Darby.

Taika Waititi at EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Press Room – London

Taika Waititi has shared the trailer for his new HBO pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker plays the infamous Captain Blackbeard in the series and stars alongside fellow New Zealander Rhys Darby.

It is based on the true story of Stede Bonnet, played by Darby, a wealthy 18th century landowner who turned his back on a law-abiding life for a career as a pirate.

“Blackbeard, Captain Kidd, the gentleman pirate…the last one is the scariest of them all,” Darby says in the trailer.

“Instead of killing with weapons, he kills with kindness.”

Darby and Waititi are joined in the trailer by James Bond franchise star Rory Kinnear and newcomer Nathan Foad.

The series is written by David Jenkins, while Waititi will serve as an executive producer.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Waititi said: “Oh Jesus not another f**** thing from Taika that talented f***.”

As a director, Waititi, 45, is known for films including Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, with the latter winning him an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Our Flag Means Death is due to air on HBO Max on March 3.

