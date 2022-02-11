Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton expecting first child

Lottie Tomlinson

Make-up artist Lottie Tomlinson has announced she is expecting her first child with former professional tennis player Lewis Burton.

The 23-year-old, who is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself holding her bump and a second shot of herself and Burton, 29, who previously dated former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The caption accompanying the images read “just the 3 of us”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Tomlinson and Burton have been together since July 2020.

Burton commented on Tomlinson’s post, saying “I love you both forever”, followed by a red heart.

The pair have both experienced tragedy in recent years with the death of loved ones.

Burton’s ex-girlfriend Flack died by suicide in February 2020.

Lewis Burton is the ex-boyfriend of Caroline Flack (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental overdose three years after her mother Johannah died of leukaemia in 2016.

Tomlinson and Burton reportedly got to know each other at a party in May 2020, hosted by Flack’s close friend Lou Teasdale.

The party was organised to mark three months since the death of Flack.