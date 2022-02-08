Brit Awards 2022: All the winners from an eventful night

The Brit Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, has this year scrapped gendered categories for the first time, introducing gender-neutral gongs in their place.
– Here is the full list of winners:
Artist Of The Year – Adele
Group – Wolf Alice
Song Of The Year – Easy On Me
Best New Artist – Little Simz
Album Of The Year – 30 by Adele
Rock and Alternative Artist – Sam Fender
Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist – Dave
Dance Artist – Becky Hill
Pop and R&B Artist – Dua Lipa
International Artist – Billie Eilish
International Group – Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak
International Song Of The Year – Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Rising Star – Holly Humberstone
Producer of the Year – Inflo
Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran