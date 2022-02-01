Line of Duty and Trigger Point creator Jed Mercurio collects his OBE

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio after receiving his OBE medal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Jed Mercurio was presented with his OBE for services to TV drama at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The writer grew up in Cannock and worked as a junior doctor for four years at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton before beginning his screenwriting career with series such as Cardiac Arrest.

The 55-year-old's recent hit dramas include Line of Duty, which followed the actions of police anti-corruption unit AC-12, and political thriller Bodyguard.

The sixth series of Line Of Duty was a ratings juggernaut last year, with 15.9 million viewers tuning in to the season finale, making it the UK's most-watched drama series of the 21st century so far.

His latest series, Trigger Point, a six-part ITV thriller about a terrorist summer campaign, again starring Vicky McClure, recently debuted to rave reviews.

Mercurio, who hails from Lancashire, has taken his writing skills to another medium, authoring several books and a graphic novel called Sleeper with the writer and actor Prasanna Puwanarajah.

He also co-owns a production company alongside Hat Trick Productions, called HTM Television, with programmes Bloodlands currently on BBC iPlayer and Stephen on ITV Player.

After being appointed an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours, Mercurio tweeted: "I'm honoured to received an OBE, and humbled to have been included in the New Year's Honours List alongside recipients who've achieved so much more, in particular for their charity work and in the Covid pandemic".

The West Midlands Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner, Tom McNeil said: "Jed Mercurio is a master screenwriter who has a talent for keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

"His gong is very much deserved and I’m delighted he’s being recognised for his work.

"I have to say.. I often joke that I was glad the PCC wasn’t ‘H’, though"

Mercurio was at Windsor Castle to receive his honour from the Princess Royal alongside other prestigious names such as politician Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, who received an MBE for her work tackling social isolation.