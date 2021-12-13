Frankie Bridge has emotional reunion with sons after I’m A Celebrity final

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Frankie Bridge has shared a selfie with her two sons after being reunited with them following her exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned king of the castle in Sunday night’s final on ITV, with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson taking second place and Saturdays singer Bridge in third.

In making the final, Bridge beat her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, who took part in the programme in Australia in 2016 but placed only fifth.

After returning home, she shared a photo with their two boys and said: “Reunited and it feels so good! back with all my boys… back on a sofa… back home!

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me on @imacelebrity I still can’t quite believe it… what a crazy ride!”

Gregson enjoyed a similarly emotional reunion with his children as he returned to their family home.

The soap star posted a video on his Twitter account showing him embracing two of the three sons he shares with his wife of 11 years, Emma Gleave.

“Oh my God boys, I have missed you so much,” he said.

In a second post, he added: “Even made the school run! Now I’m locking the door and cuddling my family all night!”

Earlier on Monday, an emotional Miller was reunited virtually with his fiancee Steph Jones and baby son Albert, who is seven weeks old, during ITV’s Lorraine.

He said: “Darling, I love you so much.”

Jones said: “We’ve missed you so much darling, we just want you to come home now.”

Albert was born at the end of October and Miller, best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in long-running ITV soap Emmerdale, said he was doing the show to secure their financial future.

During his time in the castle, he struck up a friendship with his childhood hero and fellow contestant, football star David Ginola, who was eliminated during Saturday’s episode.

We were not ready for tears this early in the morning! ?Watch the moment @imacelebrity winner @DannyBMiller was emotionally reunited with his fiancee and son. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoY7ZKP1Un — Lorraine (@lorraine) December 13, 2021

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the soap star said having cameras filming them around the clock was an “absolute nightmare”, but credited Ginola, 54, with getting him through.

He told presenter Ranvir Singh: “I’ll be honest with you, it was an absolute nightmare, it was, from start to finish, it was tension, it was awful, but luckily for me I had David Ginola all the way throughout, but I don’t think you ever really get used to it.

“I mean, obviously I’m used to being in front of the camera, but to have a camera recording you all the way throughout, you know, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is just, it doesn’t make it any easier.

“But luckily I’d David Ginola in my ear, in my mind, and he didn’t let me go.”

The series launched on November 21 and had an eventful three weeks, including having to remove intruders on two separate occasions and production being interrupted by damage resulting from Storm Arwen.

TV presenter Richard Madeley also had to leave the show early after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill, and was unable to return having broken the Covid bubble.