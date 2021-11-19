One Show presenter Alex Jones ‘excited’ for new BBC show

Alex Jones

One Show presenter Alex Jones said she is excited to “bring heart-warming stories to life” in new BBC show Reunion Hotel.

The six-part series will feature guests reconnecting with people who played a major role in their lives, from romantic reunions, giving thanks to life-saving heroes, and to the ex-pupil reunited with the teacher who changed his life.

Presenter Jones will be welcoming guests at the hotel in north-east Wales, and putting them at ease ahead of the meeting they may have waited years, or even a lifetime for.

“To be able to play an integral part in the reunion of lost friendships, family members and past loves is very exciting,” she said.

“I’m so looking forward to checking into the hotel to help bring these heart-warming stories to life, and helping the guests reconnect with a piece of their lives they thought had been lost.”

Each episode of the new BBC Two and BBC Wales show will be based in a hotel located within north-east Wales, as guests get the chance to say the things they never got to say.

BBC Wales’ head of content commissioning, Nick Andrews, said: “The Reunion Hotel is all about reconnecting people with someone significant from their past, a truly emotional experience for all involved.

“This commission with BBC Two will showcase and reflect Wales to audiences across the UK and beyond.”

Reunion Hotel is based on the series Gwesty Aduniad, originally developed and produced for S4C.