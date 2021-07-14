Kit Harington and Rose Leslie star in new MS Society campaign video

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have reunited on screen for a new multiple sclerosis (MS) charity campaign video.

It is the first time the married couple have appeared on screen together since the end of the hit series, the MS Society said in a statement.

The Team Stop MS campaign video also features Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis, chef Ainsley Harriott, radio DJ Scott Mills, actor Alun Armstrong and comedian Ivo Graham.

Ainsley Harriott (Doug Peters/PA)

All of those involved have a “close personal connection” to MS, the charity said.

The video shows them all auditioning to become a fundraiser for the charity.

At the end of the clip, a narrator said: “Join Team Stop MS. No audition needed.”

Leslie said: “The MS Society is very close to my heart, and the work they do is incredible.

“I want to support them in raising funds for MS research because we’re so close to finding real and long-lasting solutions to tackle this condition.

“We have shown through the pandemic that with concentrated effort and funding we can overcome momentous challenges, and I believe we can do this with MS too.”

Andy Serkis (Ian West/PA)

Serkis said: “I was thrilled to be asked to be part of this, as the MS Society has a particular significance for me and I really wanted to contribute in some way – even if it meant galivanting around in a mocap suit on my day off.

“One of my sisters has struggled with MS for many years.

“She and her partner are strong, funny and always positive, but I live in hope that one day her condition can be halted.

“That hope is only alive because of the extraordinary work being done in MS research – and there is a real possibility that this condition will one day be beaten.