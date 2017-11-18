Menu

Dwayne Johnson celebrates WWE anniversary with fashion throwback

Showbiz | Published:

The actor made fun of some of his outfit choices.

Dwayne Johnson said his primary ambition was to buy a house for his parents when he started out (Yui Mok/PA)

Dwayne Johnson has celebrated 21 years since he made his WWE debut by defending the daring fashion choices he made at the time.

The wrestler-turned-actor said his primary ambition was to buy a house for his parents when he started out.

The Rock In London
The actor in 2002 (Andy Butterton/PA)

“My #1 goal was buy my parents their first home. 3yrs later in ‘99 I was able to.

“No idea where this crazy road would lead me, I just knew I was willing to work my ass off and that I loved the hell outta Waffle House.”

When one fan replied making fun of some of his fashion choices, particularly a shiny gold waistcoat and unbuttoned silk shirt, Johnson replied: “Gold lam’e matching vest and pants at the VMA’s and a completely open silk shirt at the Emmys were beautiful smart choices. So I thought.”

Since retiring from wrestling, Johnson has become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, joining the Fast And Furious franchise, taking a starring role in the new Jumanji offering and headlining his own sports drama Ballers.

