New hygiene ratings for 45 Black Country and Staffordshire food spots

The ratings represent the amount of marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

They provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Here are the recent food hygiene ratings for bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across the region.

Wolverhampton

Rated five

Autumn Palace, at 19 School Road, Tettenhall Wood; rated on June 26.

China City, at 1 Long Knowle Lane; rated on June 26.

Shelly's Deli at Shelley'S Deli, 62 Griffiths Drive; rated on July 4

The Stile Public House at The Stile, 3 Harrow Street; rated on July 4

Peppers at 14 Broad Street, City Centre; rated on July 2

Dunstall Racecourse at Dunstall Park Racecourse, Gorsebrook Road; rated on June 28

Holiday Inn Hotel at Dunstall Park Racecourse, Gorsebrook Road; rated on June 28

Betsy's X Little Dessert Shop at 5 - 15 Broad Street, City Centre; rated on June 26

King Fryer, a takeaway at 31 - 33 Church Street, Wednesfield; rated on June 26,

Saturn Diner at Saturn Centre, Spring Road; rated on June 21

Rated four

Kebab Rush, 28 Broad Street, City Centre; rated on on May 30

The Lakshmi Restaurant, 200 Dudley Road; rated on May 20

The Firs at Windmill Lane; rated on May 23

Desi Khaana @ Rai Minimarket, 223 Birmingham Road; rated on May 21

Ocean Breeze, 297 - 299 Wood End Road; rated on February 23

The Wheatsheaf Inn at Wolverhampton Road, Laney Green; rated on April 17

Rated three

Munch & Brunch, 456 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton; rated on May 23

Haanis, 98 Great Brickkiln Street, Wolverhampton; rated on June 18.

Dudley