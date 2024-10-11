The 11 best places in Black Country and Staffordshire to watch the Northern Lights amid spectacular Aurora Borealis displays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And they could be making a repeat return tonight with the Met Office advising that the chances of seeing them in the UK improve the further north you are.

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are caused when charged particles from the surface of the Sun batter into the Earth’s protective magnetic field.

Express & Star readers have sent in amazing pictures of the Aurora Borealis lights from Thursday’s display.

A spokesperson for the Met Office confirmed on Thursday sightings of the Northern Lights could be expected in the Midlands tonight (Friday, October 11).

They said: "On October 10 or on October 11 a significant enhancement is expected.

"Aurora sightings are likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, perhaps across northern England, with a slight chance of sightings across parts of the Midlands or the south of England where skies are clear."

Where are the best places to see the Northern Lights in the Black Country and Staffordshire

The Northern Lights are most active during the Equinox and Solstice in March/April and September/October.

The Met Office has advised that , ideally, the lights will be best viewed away from any light pollution, in remote areas, facing the northern horizon.

So where are the best places to go to catch a glimpse? Here are the most popular, least light-polluted places to watch the sky – note that some parks may only be accessible on foot, as car parks are likely to be closed or gated off.

Brindley Bottom, Cannock Chase Forest, Cannock WS12 4HE

Stile Cop, Stile Cop Road, Rugeley, Staffordshire, WS15 1QR

Camp Field, Brindley Heath Rd, Cannock WS12 4PW

Penkridge Bank, Penkridge Bank Road, Rugeley, Staffordshire, WS15 2UA

Sandwell Valley Country Park, Salters Lane, West Bromwich B71 4BG

Leasowes Park, Mucklow Hill, Halesowen B62 8DH

Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich B71 4AS

Warrens Hall Local Nature Reserve, Rowley Regis, B65 8NA

Warley Woods, Lightwoods Hill, Wednesbury B67 5ED

Baggeridge Country Park, Gospel End St, Road, Dudley DY3 4HB

Seven Springs car park, Little Haywood

