Northern Lights in the Black County: Gorgeous sky photos show the Aurora Borealis in spectacular form across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest

Your photographs are rolling in of the incredibly picturesque Northern Lights which could be seen over the Black Country.

The Met Officer issued a G4 storm watch, which meant a strong chance of seeing the aurora being visible over region and Shropshire.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said last night: "On October 10 or on October 11 a significant enhancement is expected.

"Aurora sightings are likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, perhaps across northern England, with a slight chance of sightings across parts of the Midlands or the south of England where skies are clear."

Now, we asked for your most beautiful pictures of the aurora, with budding photographers from all over the West Midlands hitting the fields to get the best images.

Numann Haque of Pendeford sent this amazing image in

Another beautiful image by Newmann Haque in Pendeford

Melvin Coopers sent in this beautiful picture from MIlking Bank in Dudley

Another amazing image by Sarah Scott

Sarah Scott could see it perfectly from Pelsall

The Northern Lights sent by Kayleigh Anna

The Northern Lights in Bilston sent by Emma Giles

The Northern Lights in Hill Pool, Kidderminster, sent by Rachel Smith

The Northern Lights in Penn, sent by Laura Wright

The Northern Lights in Wombourne, sent by Claire Louise Blimcow

The Northern Lights in Sedgley, sent by Paula Bradshaw

The Northern Lights in Sheffield, Walsall, sent by Sarah Rock

The Northern Lights sent by AJ Morris

Cloe McCarthy send in this great image

Amazing image Emma Thompson from Kingswinford!

Fantastic submission from Jussi Kaur

Jo Pearson sent us this picturesque image

Amazing image Alina Kynnersley!

Another one showing from Emma Harris showing the Rowley Regis skyline

Clare Fegan sent in this great picture

Amazing image Gemma Louise Stocking from Stafford

The aurora is expected to also be visible tonight, with the best chance of seeing it being through a camera or phone in low light pollution areas.

Want to show off your amazing photographs? Send you submissions to daniel.walton@jpress.com