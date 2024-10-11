Northern Lights in the Black County: Gorgeous sky photos show the Aurora Borealis in spectacular form across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest
Hundreds of people put on their coats and did a bit of star gazing last night as the Northern Lights were spotted over the West Midlands.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Your photographs are rolling in of the incredibly picturesque Northern Lights which could be seen over the Black Country.
The Met Officer issued a G4 storm watch, which meant a strong chance of seeing the aurora being visible over region and Shropshire.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said last night: "On October 10 or on October 11 a significant enhancement is expected.
"Aurora sightings are likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, perhaps across northern England, with a slight chance of sightings across parts of the Midlands or the south of England where skies are clear."
Now, we asked for your most beautiful pictures of the aurora, with budding photographers from all over the West Midlands hitting the fields to get the best images.
The aurora is expected to also be visible tonight, with the best chance of seeing it being through a camera or phone in low light pollution areas.
Want to show off your amazing photographs? Send you submissions to daniel.walton@jpress.com