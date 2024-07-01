Watch: Ducks at the ready for Black Country Duck Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It was all yellow as The Black Country Duck Race commenced in Brierley Hill on Sunday.

The family fun day was held at The Waterfront in Brierley Hill and saw hundreds of people turn out and race a duck.

Freya Taylor, 10, from Stourbridge enjoys the duck race

The big duck race, activities, entertainment and food were in aid of Stourbridge-based Mary Stevens Hospice. There was also street food galore hosted by Digbeth Dining Club.

The Black Country Duck Race at Brierley Hill Waterfront

The quacking participants were bought for £3 each on the day prior to the race. The owner of the first duck across the finish line scooped the £100 prize.

In recent years, the expanding race moved to the Waterfront due to its growing popularity having previously been held at the Delph Locks.

The hospice trust based in Hagley Road, Oldswinford, needs £3.5 million in funding support per year.