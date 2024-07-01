In pictures: A quacking day at The Black Country Duck Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The family fun day was held at The Waterfront in Brierley Hill and saw hundreds of people turn out and race a duck.

The big duck race, activities, entertainment and food were in aid of Stourbridge-based Mary Stevens Hospice, and was hosted in partnership with Digbeth Dining Club and Bailey's Tackle Shop.

Activities kicked off at 12pm and the much-anticipated race at 3pm – the rubber ducks were able to be bought for £3 each on the day prior to the race. The owner of the first duck across the finish line scooped the £100 prize.

In recent years, the expanding race moved to the Waterfront due to its growing popularity having previously been held at the Delph Locks.

The hospice trust based in Hagley Road, Oldswinford, needs £3.5 million in funding support per year.

Take a look at our photos from the day.

The Black Country Duck Race at Brierley Hill Waterfront. Elle-Jo Griffin 14, helping out

The Black Country Duck Race at Brierley Hill Waterfront. Macy Leddington 10 gets Candy Floss from Susan Totney and Jill Dixon

The Black Country Duck Race at Brierley Hill Waterfront. With the winning duck is boat man James Alma

Freya Taylor 10 from Stourbridge

James Totney, community and events fundraiser at The Mary Stevens Hospice, said: "Following the success of last year's Duck Race at The Waterfront, we were thrilled to be back! We had a day of fun activities planned to keep the whole family entertained, with live entertainment and stalls from small, local businesses.

"There was delicious street food from Digbeth Dining Club to keep everyone fueled for the race. We can't thank our community enough for turning out in force each year to help us raise funds so we can continue to provide our vital services now and in the future.

"Without them and the continued support of local businesses, we would be unable to reach the £3.5 million we need to raise each year."