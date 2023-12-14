Stunning light trail opens at Illuminated Arboretum

Illuminated Arboretum is officially open for all to visit at Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum, with everyone invited to take part in the light event.

This year's stunning light trail takes visitors around the many gardens and woodland areas of the arboretum, with a particular focus on sensory and immersive displays.

The event features over a mile of immersive light and sound performances on a new route created especially for 2023.

As part of this year's route, visitors will get the chance to explore three new community-led installations, showcased as part of the arboretum's 'Guiding Lights' project, including the indoor garden, a willow Archway of Hope, and an installation paying tribute to the Windrush Generation.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of events at the arboretum, said: "We’re thrilled to be welcoming visitors to this year’s Illuminated Arboretum, a stunning winter light trail, packed with spectacular new light and sound installations.

"Appealing to all members of the family with its fun hands-on elements, immersive spaces and areas for personal reflection. The Illuminated Arboretum is a magical opportunity to experience the arboretum at night, to get into the festive spirit with your family and friends and to remember those who have served and sacrificed for the nation in a truly unique way."

The new features will also be accompanied by visitor favourites, such as the 'Beacons' light display over the Armed Forces Memorial, as well as the 'Votive Woods', which is one of the most popular displays in the arboretum each year.

Tickets for the event cost £24 per adult and £14 for children, with under five and carers admitted for free.

To book tickets, visit the arboretum website thenma.org.uk/what's-on/events/illuminated-arboretum