Saturday Night Fever is coming to Stourport!

The musical show, featuring a catalogue of hits including Bee Gees’ classics Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, How Deep is Your Love and More Than a Woman, is coming to the area for the first time.

It is being staged at The Civic from November 5 to 9 by musical production company Limelight – whose previous sell-out shows include Chicago, Grease and Fame.

Resident director and choreographer Jane Bennett is busy putting the cast through their paces, with many familiar faces in the leading roles.

Tom Gallacher, who played Kenickie in Limelight’s production of Grease, is the gyrating Tony Manero, which made John Travolta a household name in the 1977 film version.

Limelight’s Laura Attwell, whose previous roles include Marty in Grease, is the dancer Stephanie Mangano who mesmerizes Tony and agrees to be his dance contest partner.

Other Limelight faces include Jamie Attwell as Joey, Mason Howell as Double J, Sam Nicholas as Gus and Harriet Edwards as Annette.

Tom Gallacher and Laura Attwell as Tony and Stephanie in rehearsal. Photo: Limelight

Doug Forrester, who played Billy Flynn in Chicago and Vince Fontaine in Grease, returns as Tony’s father Frank, with Zoe Darkes, who was Momma Morton in Chicago, as his mother Flo.

DJ Monty is played by Rich Walker, Bobby C by Myles Richards, Pauline by Chloe Reynolds and dance captain Kerry Bigger leads what promises to be a great supporting ensemble.

Tickets, priced £18 (concessions £16.50), are available from ticketsource.co.uk/limelight or The Civic box office on 01299 823339.

The curtain rises nightly at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

By Sarah Beadsworth - Contributor