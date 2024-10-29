Bridgnorth restaurant wins second national award

This incredible achievement follows their recent win as 'South Asian Restaurant of the Year' at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards.

“We're so grateful to the talented team for their hard work and dedication, and to our loyal customers for their continued support. This award is a testament to their commitment to serving authentic, delicious South Asian cuisine.” Commented Mizan Rahman, creator and manager of Thalio Restaurant.

To reach the finals, mystery diners visited Thalio Restaurant to evaluate and score the restaurant based on previous recommendations from customers. The judges scored the food, ambiance, service and then once they had dined and scored their marks they revealed themselves and inspected their kitchens, confirming they had achieved one of the highest scores in the country, which moved them from local to national winners.

Mizan added: “Our Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar at The Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth is certainly popular amongst our regulars, many who travel from all over the country, so we are honoured to have been nominated and indeed win this prestigious accolade. Guests from outside the region are able to stay over in our boutique hotel rooms to enjoy our food, hospitality and outside terrace near the River Severn in Low Town Bridgnorth and of course explore the surrounding area.

“The judges praise of our innovative Asian sharing dishes and creative platters is wonderful to hear. We would like to thank all those who voted for us and the organisers for nominating us and hosting this incredible, prestigious event. We are delighted to bring this award home to Bridgnorth and indeed Shropshire for the Thalio Restaurant's team and of course our Falcon Hotel Bar. We look forward to celebrating with our regulars, and new guests this December with our special multi-award winning festive menus.”

By James Day - Contributor