'Captivating' folk-pop trio to play Stourbridge gig this weekend

Andy Richards Band are a captivating trio enjoying a return to live performing. Driven by Richards' finger-picked, rhythmical guitar style and rich vocal tones, his melodic open-hearted songs are original but timeless, taking cues from western folk-pop legends. Together the band entwine acoustic and electric elements with percussive rhythm that sways and enthrals.

They've enjoyed a string of festivals this summer promoting their new EP ‘Night That Has No End’ released earlier this year, an enticement of earworms that draws from local folk stories, social observation and sentimental retrospection welcome on any playlist. Don't miss your chance to see them play at Katie Fitzgeralds, Enville Street on Saturday, 19 October. Tickets available via WeGotTickets priced at £11. Doors 7pm.

Poster: Andy Richards Band

By Daniel Tombs - Contributor