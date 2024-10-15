Bowls club donates to local charity thanks to fundraising efforts
Hagley Bowls Club in Rugeley prides itself with charity fundraising activities. This year, we held charity crown green bowling matches with Rugeley Community Church and The Chase Public House and raised £250.
The monies raised have been donated to the Rugeley Community Church Food Bank where the food bank's manager Dave Webb accepted a cheque from Paul Bryan, Hagley Bowls Club Treasurer, and Steve Banks, The Chase Public House Manager.
By Paul Bryan - Contributor