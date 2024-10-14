WI members enjoy competitive fun at Harvest auction

Our Indoor Car Boot sale held a couple of weeks ago was very successful and raised £195. Many thanks to everyone who provided cakes and helped out on the day. Donations of knitted hats and gloves are still welcome and will be given to the Good Shepherd. Anyone who has the membership survey from last months magazine is asked to fill it in and bring it to the next meeting. Also if you have any ideas for talks or visits for next year, please let us know.

We are once again having our Christmas lunch at the Red Lion, Bobbington on Saturday, 7 December at 1pm. Our meeting on 12 December will be a talk about Flapper Girls and the competition is the best dressed Flapper, so get your thinking caps on for your 1920s costume!

Once business for the evening had finished, we helped ourselves to refreshments and the Harvest Auction began. Clare Preece, who normally acts as auctioneer, was unable to attend that evening, so Joan Burton kindly volunteered to step into her shoes. Soon bidding was brisk and goods were flying off the auction table. Everything from apples, homemade cake and jam to gifts and clothing were soon snapped up. Joan did a splendid job keeping the bargains coming and we had lots of fun trying to outbid each other. Thanks to all who donated auction items and food for the supper.

Joan Burton at the Harvest Auction. Photo: Di Birks

Next month we are having a Craft Evening on Thursday, 14 November when Pam Fellows will show us how to make a Christmas table decoration and Josie Stevenson is helping us make Christmas crackers so please bring a small gift to put inside if you wish. The competition is a handmade Christmas decoration. Visitors are always welcome, we meet at the Village Hall Trysull at 7.30pm.

By Di Birks - Contributor