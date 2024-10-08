Celebrate Black History Month with Walsall Council

Walsall Council’s fostering service and local charity, Walsall’s Black Sisters Collective (WBSC), are hosting an event to mark the awareness month.

Held during October each year, Black History Month gives everyone the opportunity to share, celebrate and understand the impact of Black heritage and culture.

The theme of Black History Month 2024 is ‘reclaiming narratives’, which is calling for Black communities across the UK to step into the role of storytelling and share inspiring stories about Black culture and identity.

The council’s event will run from 11:30am until 4:30pm, is free to attend, and will include singing, dancing, choir performances, live poetry, t-shirt making and refreshments.

Councillor Stacie Elson, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Walsall Council, said, “The theme of this year’s Black History Month is all about stories. And within Walsall, I know there are endless inspiring stories to be heard and listened to, about the amazing contributions Black people and communities have had upon our wonderful borough.

“The diversity of Walsall is something we should all be proud of, and take pride in, so head down to the arena on the 29 October and enjoy the celebrations.

“Thank you to those foster carers who are involved in organising an event like this, some of whom will be inspiring the next generation of Black Walsall children and young people to reclaim their narrative and tell their stories for generations to come.”

Maureen Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Walsall Black Sisters Collective, said, “Walsall BSC is proud to partner with the council’s fostering service to celebrate and mark Black History Month 2024.

“Walsall is a diverse town with a rich cultural heritage. The valuable contributions of Black people and communities have made Walsall the town it is today.

“This includes my charity, Walsall BSC, which was started in the 1980s by a group of local Black women.

“The work we have done over the many years has helped to improve and empower vulnerable people to live better lives, and this forms part of Walsall’s heritage.”

For more information about the event, and to register your free ticket, please visit: Black History Month 2024 Tickets, Tue, Oct 29, 2024 at 11:30 AM | Eventbrite