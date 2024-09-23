Staffordshire site managers named as best in the country for quality

Dean Newbold and Marc Fielding have each won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) – an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high-quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

Dean Newbold, who joined David Wilson Homes 11 years ago, has claimed his seventh Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Dean said: “I’m incredibly proud to be winning this award again, the feeling doesn’t change. Although this is an individual award, it would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Anson Gardens.

“When I first moved to the development there was a lot to get used to – both in terms of the site itself and the entirely new team – but everyone came together to create an incredible environment for our customers. A huge thank you goes to my wife as well, who is always by my side and helping me push on.”

Marc Fielding, who has worked with David Wilson Homes for the past 10 years, has claimed his fifth award.

Marc said: “I feel proud to have won an NHBC award this year. The competition has become increasingly more difficult with other developers upping the game to try and compete.

“I think we have won the award through hard work and determination to be the best in the country. A consistent team and a consistent approach to what we do on-site helps massively, and I would like to thank everyone involved with the development who gives maximum effort to achieve the standards we require.”

Site Manager Dean Newbold, winner of a Pride in the Job award. Photo: David Wilson Homes

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criterion including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia said: “We’re so proud of Dean and Marc for achieving a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for the teams at their developments and our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

Earlier this year David Wilson Homes also achieved a five-star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a five-star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

By Henry Lewis - Contributor