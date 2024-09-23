Dudley mother and son win big at an international film festival

Rita and Reece Jagpal-Mohan, who only began their acting careers three years ago, continue to have incredible success.

Reece who was only aged six when he starred in his first short film alongside his hairdresser turned actress mum Rita, have seen their series of short films about 'The Wheel Gone Kid ' feature on national TV and take them to film festivals in Hollywood.

Now they have scooped an award at one of the biggest film festivals in Europe. The Love and Hope International Film Festival based in Barcelona and renowned for being inclusive and diverse, has just awarded Rita and Reece's film 'Wheel Gone Kid 2' the festival's Best Web-Series award, the only UK film to win an outright award at this year's festival in Barcelona.

By Keith Large - Contributor