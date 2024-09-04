Make it your business to help lonely older people

“It’s a particularly lonely time for those without family or friends,” said Shammie Robshaw-Bryan, Engagement Officer for Re-engage in Birmingham where the charity also runs 18 gentle activity groups.

“A normal day of the week can really drag if you are by yourself. But for an older person the Christmas period of isolation will seem like a lifetime.

“Our existing dedicated call companion volunteers spend around an hour a week talking to an older person and we know that both parties get an awful lot from this arrangement.

“Lots of companies are encouraging employees to volunteer and what could be better than making this Christmas one to remember for an older person.

“We currently have 150 call befriending volunteers in the West Midlands but we need many more.”

Patrick, 79, was grieving the death of wife Lily when he was matched with call companion Marta last Christmas, he said: “I was in a desperate situation and I was beginning to wonder why I was still here. But then I began talking to Marta and she brought me around. I feel completely different now. She’s a saviour,” said Patrick who was married for 58 years.

“There’s no doubt things could have got really bad for me but now I feel so much better. Marta’s a fabulous lady and does me a lot of good. She brings a lot of enjoyment to our calls which are really productive for me.”

Jess Baybutt, 29, from Alfa Travel, which specialises in holidays for those aged 65 and over and has chosen Re-engage as its charity of the year, has become a call companion: “I was shocked when I heard how many older people just wanted someone to talk to,” she said. “I want to help and make a difference and the sense of achievement I get from making a call leaves me feeling very happy.”

Re-engage also has call befriending services for people with Parkinson’s and those who identify as LGBT+. It has been running free monthly tea parties for those aged 75 and over since 1965 and its 9,000 volunteers support around 7,000 older people. If you’d like to volunteer for Re-engage head to reengage.org.uk

By Barry Gardner - Contributor