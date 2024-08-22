School 'delighted' as students achieve exceptional GCSE results

There are many students whose achievements stand out with a significant number of the cohort making outstanding progress with special mentions going to the following: Jack Blakesley, Jake Blakesley, Isaac Hucknall, Scarlett Jones, Samanta Nadhovska, Isobel Oakley, Amelia Stanton, and Demi Thomas.

A special mention must also go to the following students who all secured at least six grade 8/9s: Evelyn Baker, Jack Blakesley, Jessica Freeman, Scarlett Jones, Isobel Oakley, and Joel Pomeroy.

We would like to congratulate and thank all our students and their families for their outstanding achievement and hard work during the exam period. We would also like to thank our staff for their commitment and tireless dedication in helping achieve these wonderful results.

Wombourne High School celebrates. Photo: Invictus Education Trust

On behalf of all the staff and governors at Wombourne High School, we wish all our students the very best of luck in the future.

By Tom Howes - Contributor