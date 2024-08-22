School 'delighted' as students achieve exceptional GCSE results
We are delighted to be able to celebrate the amazing results that the students of Wombourne High School have achieved. Our students have once again exceeded expectations and achieved outstanding GCSE results that build upon the successes of previous years. We are so pleased that all of the efforts and hard work put in by students have been recognised and our students should be proud of their achievements, just like we are.
There are many students whose achievements stand out with a significant number of the cohort making outstanding progress with special mentions going to the following: Jack Blakesley, Jake Blakesley, Isaac Hucknall, Scarlett Jones, Samanta Nadhovska, Isobel Oakley, Amelia Stanton, and Demi Thomas.
A special mention must also go to the following students who all secured at least six grade 8/9s: Evelyn Baker, Jack Blakesley, Jessica Freeman, Scarlett Jones, Isobel Oakley, and Joel Pomeroy.
We would like to congratulate and thank all our students and their families for their outstanding achievement and hard work during the exam period. We would also like to thank our staff for their commitment and tireless dedication in helping achieve these wonderful results.
On behalf of all the staff and governors at Wombourne High School, we wish all our students the very best of luck in the future.
By Tom Howes - Contributor