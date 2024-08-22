Kingswinford school celebrate another record breaking year

Setting new records with the number of 9-7 grades achieved, with over 64 per cent gaining a grade 5 or above in English and Maths and 81 per cent of students gaining a grade 4 or above in English and Maths, the cohort of 2024 have set new standards.

Tim Harris, Headteacher, commented: "We are extremely proud of the tremendous success achieved by our students in their GCSEs this year. The results are due to the hard work of students, staff and parents working together to support our children to achieve beyond their potential.

"Our students demonstrated an outstanding attitude to their learning throughout their time at Summerhill. Equally important as their outcomes, was their exemplary conduct. They were a real credit to themselves, their families and our school. We wish them every success and happiness in the future."

By Keeley Stone - Contributor