GCSE success at Hagley Catholic High School

We are so incredibly proud of all of them, the work they put in over the last 5 years and the resilience they showed to rise up and “achieve their personal best”.

We must not lose sight of the fact that this was the Class that 6 months into their secondary education had their lives turned upside down and spent the next 6 months at home, far from their newly discovered friends and educational routines and opportunities.

And yet they have stepped up to the challenges laid before them and taken every opportunity to ensure that period in time did not define them or their educational achievements.

This has been realised in some amazing results for Hagley this year. Student progress is significantly up, attainment in English and maths is up in both grades 9 to 7 and grades 9 to 5. The number of grade 9s is up, nearly 60% of all students made positive progress from their Key Stage 2 starting point.

Mr Hodgson, Principal of Hagley Catholic High School, commented: “I am overwhelmed with pride. The role of Principal is the most incredible job in the world and to lead and nurture the young people through the last 5 years alongside our incredible staff is a great privilege. The efforts of the students and dedication of the staff has been greatly rewarded and it has been wonderful to celebrate with them this morning.”

Mrs Palmer, Head of Year 11, added: “I cannot overstate how pleased I am in my year group. They have been the most wonderful group of students, and their attainment and progress is testament to this. Having the opportunity to celebrate with them all this morning has been a delight and the culmination of 5 years of determination and graft by them all.”

Mrs Horan, Chief Executive Officer, added: “We are delighted with these wonderful results which reflect the hard work of students and staff alike. Thank you to our families for their support and to our staff who have worked tirelessly to prepare our young people to successfully move on to their next chosen pathway. A special thank you to our students who have approached their studies with such strength and determination. I wish them every success for the future.”

We look forward to welcoming our current Hagley and our growing number of external students to our fabulous Sixth Form in September.

By James Hodgson - Contributor