Celebrating learning & achievement

Headteacher, Miss Fairclough, said: "We are pleased to be celebrating 2024 results with our students and families, once again exceeding national averages across the board. These results reflect the hard work and commitment of students as well as the exceptional quality of teaching and learning. We place emphasis on academic success and becoming the very best version of themselves.

"We are delighted many of our students are returning to Wolgarston sixth form, ranked number 1 in Staffordshire, but would like to wish all our students the very best for their future."

Harrison MacDonald-Love and Ryan Palmer. Photo: Miss SJ Roberts

Amelia Dungey celebrating her results. Photo: Miss SJ Roberts

By Sarah Roberts - Contributor