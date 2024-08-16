Junior snooker players complete in tournament for charity

The juniors, ranging from age 6 to 16, did themselves proud. We had professional referees Mike Moon, Dale Herbert and Alan Roll, we also had WPBSA professional coach Bobby Singh. Also in attendance was professional snooker player Ashley Carty.

Bobby Singh said this is the first time two 147 clubs have come together, it was amazing to see the amount of juniors who love the sport - a brilliant day was had by all. You never know, we might have a world champion on our hands!

By James Fallon - Contributor